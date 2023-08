Mykola Lykhovydov continues to extend his own record as the oldest pro footballer in the world!



The Real Pharma # 7 started & played the first 37’ v Lokomotyv Kyiv (4-1 W) in the Odesa side’s 1st fixture of 23/24 Druha Liha campaign (🇺🇦 3rd tier)



His age on Sat: 57y 6m 17d pic.twitter.com/GKHa5xvC4H