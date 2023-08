Будет тренировать команду на Олимпиаде. Легендарный футболист возглавил молодежную сборную Франции

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗿𝘆 has been appointed as the new France U21 manager, up until 2025✍️



The former French international will lead Les Bleuets through the upcoming qualifying campaign for the 2025 U21 Euros, as well as Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/OEzBn9JZre