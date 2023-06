With no French players left in singles, Elina Svitolina (Monfils), a former top 3, advances to the last 16 at #RolandGarros for the 5th time, beating Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.



Kasatkina next.



There was a ‘good match’ from Elina and some booing for the non handshake. pic.twitter.com/TnrT8hyAg1