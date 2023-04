🇩🇪 Alexander Pavlov (16-3, 12 KO's) scores a knockdown in the 10th and then brutally stops 🇦🇹 Marcos Nader (25-3-1) on poorly decided restart to take a TKO-10 win & the IBF International middleweight title in the main event from Vienna, Austria 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/RF311QXLrk